We love revisiting the best TV and film of the 90s.

Earlier this month, we shared the news that Courteney Cox will be reprising her role in iconic 90s slasher movie Scream.

It came amid discussions around the upcoming Friends reunion – arguably the definitive sitcom of the decade.

And, as part of our lockdown entertainment guide, Stylist ranked the best 90s films available to stream online.

Yep, we are always here for a bit of nostalgia. That’s why it’s very exciting to announce a Fresh Prince of Bel Air reboot is in the works.