Here’s everything we know about The Fresh Prince of Bel Air reboot, which Will Smith is involved in making.
Yep, we are always here for a bit of nostalgia. That’s why it’s very exciting to announce a Fresh Prince of Bel Air reboot is in the works.
Except, it won’t be quite like how you remember it…
A dramatised re-imagining of The Fresh Prince… has been confirmed, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. It will be based on Morgan Cooper’s viral YouTube trailer, which was shared last year.
Will Smith – who of course played the titular role in the original series – will team up with Cooper to recreate the show.
Watch it below:
As you can see, the video takes a much more serious and grittier turn.
It does, however,still loosely follow the original storyline: Will is sent to stay with his upper-class uncle in Bel Air after he repeatedly gets into trouble with the police in his hometown West Philladelphia.
Some fans might be sad to see that the iconic theme tune will likely be dropped, but it still looks like an incredible and timely idea to take the story in a new direction.
According to Deadline, the project – from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television – is being pitched to multiple streamers and has created a bidding war.
Speaking about the video trailer when it first went viral last year, Smith said: “That’s an idea that is brilliant.”
We couldn’t agree more and can’t wait to see this one on our screens.
