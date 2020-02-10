Friends fans – this bottomless brunch and quiz is themed on your favourite show
- Megan Murray
- Published
A Friends-themed bottomless brunch and quiz is touring the UK where you can watch reruns and battle your pals for the trophy of biggest fan.
We’ve come to love even the simplest of bottomless brunches – give us a few glasses of prosecco and some avocado on sourdough and we’re pretty happy.
If you feel the same and consider yourself the seventh member of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey’s gang, we think you’re going to be more than a little bit excited about the meeting of two of your favourite pasttimes.
That’s right, thanks to a touring Friends bottomless brunch, you can now feast to your heart’s content while watching reruns of the iconic series at secret locations across the country.
That’s not all, though: there’ll also be a Friends quiz, so you can show your friends who’s boss and claim the crown as the show’s biggest fan.
So far, the cities to be graced by this boozy brunch’s presence include Dublin, Liverpool, Manchester, Edinburgh and Birmingham. The exact location of each brunch is yet to be confirmed, but we do know that time slots are an hour and a half long and will be running throughout the day from 11.30am until 6.30pm.
As well as ‘delicious food’ (there’s no sign of a menu just yet), there will be a Friends-themed quiz, Friends-themed charades, projectors showing Friends episodes and a costume competition with prizes for the best dressed.
If there was ever an invitation to get that Holiday Armadillo costume out of the loft, this is it.
Dates are running from 21 March to 25 April, so we reckon there’s still time to watch all 10 seasons and prepare for the big day. Prices range between £25 to £35, depending on what bottomless option you’d like. You can see the full list of locations and times here.
Images: Getty