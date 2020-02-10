Friends fans – this bottomless brunch and quiz is themed on your favourite show

We’ve come to love even the simplest of bottomless brunches – give us a few glasses of prosecco and some avocado on sourdough and we’re pretty happy.

If you feel the same and consider yourself the seventh member of Rachel, Monica, Phoebe, Chandler, Ross and Joey’s gang, we think you’re going to be more than a little bit excited about the meeting of two of your favourite pasttimes.

That’s right, thanks to a touring Friends bottomless brunch, you can now feast to your heart’s content while watching reruns of the iconic series at secret locations across the country.

That’s not all, though: there’ll also be a Friends quiz, so you can show your friends who’s boss and claim the crown as the show’s biggest fan.