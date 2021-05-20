Updated on 20 May 2021: It’s a fact well established that literally every single person on the world has seen Friends. At least twice, but more likely some million times over. And yet, despite the fact that the first episode aired way back in 1994, Friends is still as funny as ever – and, thanks to being quote-perfect, we never have to worry about any unwelcome surprises.

Or do we?

Over 17 years since the final episode of Friends made its way to our screens, Friends: The Reunion will finally be released later this month in the US (a UK date has yet to be announced). And, with all eyes back on the sitcom, it makes sense that people are noticing…