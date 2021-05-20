Or not.

Instead, Ross continues to actively pursue Rachel – even saying her name at the altar during his wedding to someone else. He hides messages from men who call her when they’re living together. He’s endlessly threatened by the men she dates. He sabotages her career. And when Rachel drunkenly marries him in Las Vegas, he refuses to file for divorce and attempts to hide their marital status from her.

Rachel becomes pregnant after a one-night stand with her obsessive ex – and it’s at this point that another of her close male friends, Joey (Matt le Blanc) realises that he has feelings for “my pregnant friend”. He is heartbroken when she tells him that she does not feel the same, but happily resumes their friendship without pressuring her to change her mind.

Later, though, Rachel does change her mind. She wants to be with Joey, and tells him so – but their relationship is brief and ill-fated. Partly because Ross refuses to accept it, obviously, but mostly because fans weren’t shipping Rachel and Joey one bit.

And Twitter user @kaneandgriffin says Joey should have been The One. With very good reason.