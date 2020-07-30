If you’re confused about what’s going on with the Friends reunion, you’re not alone. After years of teasing and saying a reunion probably wouldn’t happen, in February, we finally got confirmation that the cast would be getting together to film a one-off special for HBO Max. But then the pandemic hit, and production for the show was delayed, with no set date for when it was going to start again.

It’s certainly been a long ride, folks. But now, we finally have some idea of when we can expect the reunion to take place, thanks to a new update from David Schwimmer.