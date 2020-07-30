Friends reunion news: David Schwimmer just shared some exciting updates about the one-off special
- Lauren Geall
- Published
During an appearance on the Today show earlier this week, David Schwimmer confirmed that the Friends reunion is still going ahead – and even gave us an idea of what we can expect from the one-off special.
If you’re confused about what’s going on with the Friends reunion, you’re not alone. After years of teasing and saying a reunion probably wouldn’t happen, in February, we finally got confirmation that the cast would be getting together to film a one-off special for HBO Max. But then the pandemic hit, and production for the show was delayed, with no set date for when it was going to start again.
It’s certainly been a long ride, folks. But now, we finally have some idea of when we can expect the reunion to take place, thanks to a new update from David Schwimmer.
During an appearance on the Today show on Wednesday (29 July), Schwimmer confirmed that the reunion would definitely be happening despite the delays caused by the pandemic – and even gave us an idea of what we can expect when it finally hits our screens.
“There’s definitely going to be a Friends reunion,” he said. “We have a lot of the creative aspects of the show kind of worked out. It’s unscripted, but there are going to be some surprise funny bits.”
Acknowledging the delay the coronavirus pandemic had caused to the show’s production (the special was initially supposed to air in May 2020, to coincide with the launch of HBO Max), Schwimmer explained how getting everyone together to film the special was the biggest problem the team had yet to solve.
“The real question is, ‘when?’” Schwimmer explained. “We’re still trying to figure that out because we want to do it when it’s safe to do so for everyone.”
The special was initially supposed to film in front of a live audience on a two day schedule on 23 March in Los Angeles, but was delayed on the 19 March as a result of the pandemic.
During an appearance on The Tonight Show earlier this week, Schwimmer said the team is hoping to film sometime in August – although they’re waiting a little longer to confirm.
“Honestly, we’re going to wait and see another week or two, if we all determine it’s really safe enough to do,” Schwimmer said. “And if not, we’ll wait until it’s safe.”
The reunion waiting game might not be over, but at least we know 2020 hasn’t completely ruined our TV dreams just yet.
Image: Getty