Friends reunion special: everything we know about the HBO Max television show
Jessica Rapana
The break is finally over! Fifteen years after it came to an end, Friends will return to our screens for a one-off special. Here is everything we know about the HBO Max show so far.
After months (and even years) of speculation, the moment we have all been waiting for has finally been confirmed, and in the best way.
All six of the original stars of Friends posted a throwback photo to Instagram with two words: “It’s happening…”. It being the highly-anticipated reunion special of the beloved sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow will return for the unscripted and, as-yet, untitled special on HBO Max.
Here is everything we know about the show so far.
Who is in the cast for the Friends reunion special?
The original stars will all reunite at the original Friends soundstage – Stage 24, at the Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank – to film the one-off special. All six are also set to executive produce, alongside fellow Friends alums Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. According to Variety, each will receive at least $2.5 million (£1.92 million) for their appearance.
What is the Friends reunion special about?
It is still unclear exactly what the special will entail. The “unscripted” part makes it seem unlikely that we will be treated to a new episode per se, rather it is more likely to be a classic TV reunion where the cast will catch up and relive the old days. But hey, we will take what we can get.
Will there be a new season of Friends?
Currently, HBO has only confirmed the one-off special but, given the reaction to the news, who knows?
Where can I watch the Friends reunion special?
The show will be streaming exclusively on the upcoming video on demand streaming platform HBO Max, which is set to launch in May. It is not yet clear when the platform will be available in the UK. The entire Friends series – all 236 episodes – will also be available on the platform.
Is there a release date for the Friends reunion special?
Not yet! While HBO Max goes live in May, it is unclear when the episode will be available but we will be sure to update this story when we have more information.
