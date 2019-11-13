It’s been 25 years since Friends first debuted on television and captured hearts and minds all over the world.

If you’re a human being living in this world you’ll already know that, given how dominant the show has been in the cultural conversation this year.

It hasn’t been helped, either, by the fact that the show’s stars are constantly fuelling the fire of a much-rumoured reunion special by hanging out with each other and hinting at future projects. Jennifer Aniston broke the internet in October when she Instagrammed herself with her very famous former colleagues, while a simple Instagram snap of Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry getting lunch in early November made everyone collectively lose their minds.