Friends reunion special: everything you need to know about the television series
Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
- Published
The rumours are true, a Friends reunion special is in the works at HBO Max and we’ve got all the details for you.
It’s been 25 years since Friends first debuted on television and captured hearts and minds all over the world.
If you’re a human being living in this world you’ll already know that, given how dominant the show has been in the cultural conversation this year.
It hasn’t been helped, either, by the fact that the show’s stars are constantly fuelling the fire of a much-rumoured reunion special by hanging out with each other and hinting at future projects. Jennifer Aniston broke the internet in October when she Instagrammed herself with her very famous former colleagues, while a simple Instagram snap of Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry getting lunch in early November made everyone collectively lose their minds.
Well, now we know: that Friends reunion is really happening. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that a special episode is in the works at HBO Max. Here is everything you need to know.
Are the original cast returning for the Friends reunion special?
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the original cast have not yet signed deals, but that if the one-off special episode goes ahead it will be with everyone’s involvement.
“Talks are currently underway for an unscripted reunion special that would feature Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer,” The Hollywood Reporter noted. Also in talks to return are creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman.
What have the original cast said about the Friends reunion special?
In October, Aniston appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and spoke about the prospect of reuniting with her Friends family. “Listen, we would love for there to be something, but we don’t know what that something is,” she said. “We’re just trying. We’re working on something.”
In June, she said: “The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure. Listen, anything can happen.”
This, even though Kaufman once told Rolling Stone that there would never be a Friends reunion. “There are several reasons,” she said. “One, the show is about a time in your life when your friends are your family. It’s not that time anymore. All we’d be doing is putting those six actors back together, but the heart of the show would be gone. Two, I don’t know what good it does us. The show is doing just fine, people love it. [A reunion] could only disappoint. “The One Where Everyone’s Disappointed.”
Where would the Friends reunion special air?
The Friends reunion special is in the works at HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming platform. It’s this platform that is going to play host to Friends in the future in the US. Don’t worry: in the UK, Netflix will still hold the rights to Friends for the foreseeable future
HBO Max is slated to launch in early 2020 with a pretty packed schedule.
In terms of original content, HBO Max will have a brace of series including the Gossip Girl reboot, a crime series called Tokyo Vice starring Ansel Elgort and Ken Watanabe, the Lupita Nyong’o-led adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s Americanah, an adaptation of Emily St John Mandel’s bestselling novel Station Eleven starring Mackenzie Davis and Himesh Patel, as well as – our particular favourite – a limited series based on Madeleine Miller’s Circe. Phew.
From the back catalogue, the streaming service will have the full archives of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, The West Wing, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, South Park, Pretty Little Liars, Sesame Street and the entire Studio Ghibli library.
What is the release date of the Friends reunion special?
No release date has been announced yet. Given that HBO Max doesn’t launch until spring 2020, audiences won’t be getting the episode until then at the very earliest.
Images: Friends, Getty