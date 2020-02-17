’Friends forever’ might be a good slogan, but it’s a sad fact of life that some friendships just aren’t built to last.

While we might have swapped BFF necklaces with our closest allies at school, or laced friendship bracelets around the wrists of those in our inner circle back in the day, there’s no telling whether those friendships can really stand the test of time.

After all, with so many potentially life-changing moments on the horizon, such as moving abroad, saving for a flat, getting married or having a baby, it feels inevitable that some friendships will fall by the wayside, or even become one sided.