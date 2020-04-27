If a friend is isolating alone, you might be conscious that they’re feeling lonely at the moment.

If you want to make an effort to reach out, you could start by checking in with them more often than usual.

If you use WhatsApp with them, you could try pinning their conversation to the top as a little reminder to keep them in your thoughts, whether that be to drop them a message to ask how they’re feeling or schedule a video call.

If they’ve been alone for weeks, everyday can feel the same, so it’s a nice idea to brighten their day by sending something in the post, too. In fact, Papier has reported that we’re sending more cards than Mother’s Day or Valentine’s at the moment, and they have a beautiful selection to show your friend they care.

It could also be helpful to direct your friend to some articles that could help. Reading about someone else’s experience, for example, or understanding the different types of loneliness and practical advice on what to do could be the support they need.