To add insult to injury, the study reveals that more than a third, (36%), of the well-heeled feel smug about being better off than their friends, implying that the UK’s disappointing wage growth has made for even steeper competition between friends to be successful.

Of those that make it into the upper echelons of the pay hierarchy, an overwhelming majority (69%) also report feeling more confident because of their new found cash. At the other end of the spectrum, 64% of lower earners say their lack of money causes them stress, showing the psychological divide that wealth can cause.

And, besides extra cash acting as a catalyst for snobbery and self-assurance, the study revealed that higher earners are actually more uncomfortable than poorer people when talking about their wealth with their clique.

No wonder, then, that nearly half (43%) of lower earners secretly think that their richer friends’ money has not brought them happiness.