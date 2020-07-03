First things first, what is a Buck Moon?

You may hear this particular full moon referred to by various names, including the Buck Moon, Thunder Moon, and Hay Moon.

“The Maine Farmer’s Almanac first published [Native American] names for the full moons in the 1930s. As the full moon in July and the first full moon of summer, the Algonquin tribes of what is now the northeastern United States called this full Moon the Buck Moon,” explains NASA.

“Early summer is normally when the new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads in coatings of velvety fur. They also called this the Thunder Moon because of early summer’s frequent thunderstorms.”

Here in the UK, though, our July full moon is better known as the Wyrt Moon or the Mead Moon.

As per The Almanac: A Seasonal Guide To 2020: “Wyrt is an Old English word for ‘herbs’, and the medieval name Wyrt Moon for July’s full moon reflects the fact that while little has ripened yet, greenery and herbs are plentiful.

“This is also the time beekeepers take their first honey of the year, and so the making of mead – a fermented honey drink – could begin, an important pastime in medieval Britain… hence the name Mead Moon.”