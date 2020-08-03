Why does the full moon in Aquarius impact our moods so much?

“There may be a real feeling of things shifting around this full moon, a sense of stirring energy in the pit of your belly and you might find yourself prowling, pacing up and down and feeling restless and restricted,” suggests Gallagher.

“This full moon is calling you to find the freedom to be yourself. Given what we have been through and learned and processed over the last few months, this moon wants to help you break things out and break things up and awaken into a new reality. A new reality where you are free to be you: truly, completely and authentically you, with nothing left to hide or fear.

“There will be a very intense, dynamic energy around this moon as you are called to break free from all that limits and holds you back. You will be able to see and feel so clearly all the areas in your life where you are stuck, not just bound by external factors, but also how you bind yourself.

“And you will feel this. You will feel as though you are fed up with being held down and held back and the need to create change will be strong. Where you have felt cautious or restricted over the last few months you now want to simply break free. You’ll find yourself tired of restrictions and wanting to take action and shake things up. You will want to break out of boring stuck patterns and ways of thinking and believing and being – there may even be a sense of being bored of yourself and the ways in which you always worry and hold yourself back, and with this a longing to simply let go of all the fear and just embrace, accept and be yourself.”