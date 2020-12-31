2020 review: the funniest viral Twitter moments of the year
- Christobel Hastings
A French impersonation, a bewildering boulder and people trying to sell mirrors: these are the funniest moments to emerge from Twitter in 2020.
By now, everyone all knows that 2020 has been a hard year to love. We won’t recount everything that’s gone down because the news cycle is pretty bleak (though if you are looking for silver linings amid the gloom, you’ll find them all here) but rather, we prefer to reaffirm the message that there is hope on the horizon.
One thing that has been sustaining us through these hard times, however, is humour. On Christmas Day, for instance, (yep, that really was last week) we chronicled the funniest ways families found connection in the age of Covid, from Zoom calls and magic shows to one hilarious canine drive-by.
Now, we’re bringing you a second instalment of belly laughs, courtesy of Twitter user @crocfanpage, who gathered the good people of Twitter to share their favourite internet moments of the year.
Feeling sad, anxious or stressed right now? Then come find light relief in these iconic moments from 2020.
The one with the large small boulder
Back at the start of the year, in the age now known as the Before Times, a tweet from a sheriff’s department in Colorado went viral for its description of a road hazard. The object in question was a boulder - a “large boulder the size of a small boulder” - and the tweet, which was clearly a mistake, was also perfect.
Naturally, Twitter users started interpreting the contradictory description in hilarious ways, with one suggesting it be named “Biggie Smalls”, and another exclaiming, “wow, look at the sizes of that thing”. Little did we know that this mishap was an approximation of how the entire year would unfold.
The one with the missing word
No explanation needed here. Poor @displaced_ATX’s tweet ran away before she could stop it.
The one with the French impersonation
’Twas the aftermath of the US election and Maxime Switek, a journalist from French news station BFM TV, was reporting live outside the White House.
Suddenly, a shirtless reveler pops into the frame, donning a faux French accent. “I’ve been to France. It’s beautiful!” he exclaims. “I ate escargot. I love a croissant, hon hon hon, I love an omelet du fromage, hon hon hon, hon hon hon.”
Just when we thought the story couldn’t get any better, Forbes identified the excitable Francophile as 30-year-old DC resident Meka, who explained in a statement that he loves French culture, and had taken off his shirt after getting drenched in champagne.
The one with the artistic beaver photo
According to Treehugger, photographer Louis-Marie Preau laid in a riverbed every night for four years to capture this spectacular shot of a Eurasian beaver bringing home a branch in the Loire region of western France.
I think we can all agree that his dedication paid off.
The one where Amazon Delivery messed up
Twitter user @ClareBarry had everyone wheezing when she shared her experience with Amazon Delivery.
“Ordered Amazon Delivery and selected “replace item” with the closest thing they can find if they run out of stock…” she wrote. “We ordered tampons. And they sent the closest appropriate thing. Which right now, is a bag of 50 frozen sausage rolls.”
Imagine.
“Ladies this is going to be one hell of a month,” she continued. “I’m going to be known as tampon girl forever aren’t I?”
The one with Four Seasons Total Landscaping
When Donald Trump announced that there would be a “big conference” at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia, absolutely no-one could have predicted that we’d instead watch his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani addressing reporters at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, a Philadelphia groundskeeping company situated between a crematorium and a sex shop.
The now-infamous mix-up got even better when Four Seasons Total Landscaping capitalised on its newfound fame with merchandise branded with slogans like “Make America Rake Again” and “Lawn and Order!”
The one with people trying to sell mirrors
It would be remiss of me to end this roundup without including my personal favourite of the year, a compilation of people trying to sell mirrors.
As its creator, Twitter user @sugurrqbz suggests in their introductory tweet, the following is a rib-cracking medley of people doing their utmost to get a good angle - and failing magnificently. You’re welcome.
