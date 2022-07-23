Throughout my life, I’ve been a worrier. While I’ve never suffered from chronic anxiety, my internal monologue has been consistently filled with uneasy thoughts ranging from inconsequential to existential.

Is what I’m wearing OK? Do my colleagues like me? Will I ever be able to buy a house? Am I nice enough to my family? How the hell are we going to survive another three years of Tory government? What is my life going to be like in 30 years’ time?

I know I’m not alone. Verywell Mind’s latest Mental Health Tracker survey found that 40% of Americans say they worry about the future multiple times a week.

In the UK, more than half of 16-25-year-olds admit to fearing for their futures and job prospects. And there are very good reasons to feel scared. With increasing political uncertainty and financial pressure, around three in four adults reported feeling very or somewhat worried about the rising cost of living.