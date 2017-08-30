The vital detail you missed in THAT Game of Thrones sex scene

As you’ve no doubt guessed from the headline, this article is packed to the brim with juicy Game of Thrones spoilers for the seventh season. Read on at your own peril…

The seventh season finale of HBO’s Game of Thrones dished up one of the most anticipated sex scenes in television history: Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) met under cover of darkness and succumbed to their undeniable chemistry. Unbeknownst to the pair of them, though, Samwell Tarly (John Bradley-West) and Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) had just uncovered a huge secret about Jon’s true parentage.

Jon is the true-born son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Which means that, yes, Danerys is his aunt – and the pair of ‘em just unwittingly engaged in an act of incest.

Well, it is Game of Thrones, after all.