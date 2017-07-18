Prepare to be obsessed with Lyanna Mormont’s badass feminist speech

It all kicks off when Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) states that the people of the North begin training “everyone aged 10-to-16” to “drill daily with spears, pikes, bow and arrow.” An idea that makes sense, given the threat beyond the Wall – but, when it becomes clear that ‘everyone’ means ‘not just the boys’, his decision is met with outrage.

“You expect me to put a spear in my granddaughter’s hand?” asks an aggravated Lord Glover.

But, before Jon can even open his mouth to respond, Lyanna (Bella Ramsey) cuts in with a seriously kickass speech.

“I don’t plan on knitting by the fire while men fight for me,” snaps the 10-year-old ruler.

“I might be smaller, and I might be a girl, but I am every bit a Northerner.”