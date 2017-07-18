Prepare to be obsessed with Lyanna Mormont’s badass feminist speech
- Posted by
- Kayleigh Dray
- Published
HBO’s Game of Thrones is back on our televisions – and last night’s season premiere was certainly a humdinger., particularly for the women of Westeros. We saw Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) return to her family seat at Dragonstone, Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) deliver swift vengeance upon the Frey family, and Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) publicly challenge the King of the North in front of his court.
But nobody – and we mean absolutely nobody – was as awesome as the scene-stealing feminist force that is Lyanna Mormont.
It all kicks off when Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) states that the people of the North begin training “everyone aged 10-to-16” to “drill daily with spears, pikes, bow and arrow.” An idea that makes sense, given the threat beyond the Wall – but, when it becomes clear that ‘everyone’ means ‘not just the boys’, his decision is met with outrage.
“You expect me to put a spear in my granddaughter’s hand?” asks an aggravated Lord Glover.
But, before Jon can even open his mouth to respond, Lyanna (Bella Ramsey) cuts in with a seriously kickass speech.
“I don’t plan on knitting by the fire while men fight for me,” snaps the 10-year-old ruler.
“I might be smaller, and I might be a girl, but I am every bit a Northerner.”
Naturally, being a man, Glover attempts to interrupt Lyanna mid-speech – but this little hero refuses to let him speak over her.
“And I don’t need your permission to defend the North,” she tells him bluntly. “We’ll begin training every man, woman, boy, and girl on Bear Island.”
Unsurprisingly, the internet was soon set alight with roaring approval from Game of Thrones fans everywhere.
Once again, it seems as if the women of Westeros hold all the cards.
Roll on the next episode, already – and HBO, if you could give Lyanna Mormont as much screentime as possible, we’d be insanely grateful…
Images: HBO