Garden furniture for small outdoor spaces and balconies to create a stylish sun trap

The sun is here! Welcome to our guide to gorgeous garden furnishings for small outdoor spaces and balconies, so you can make the most of the summer while social distancing. 

The same thing happens every year: for months it feels like we’ll never know what it is to be warmed by the sun’s rays again and then suddenly, boom. It’s as if spring has sprung out of nowhere.

This year is a little different. Instead of heading to the local park to crack open the prosecco and picnic blankets, we’ll be seeking to make the most of whatever outdoor space is available to us, so we can enjoy the sun at home. 

Now, we appreciate that for many people a garden is a luxury, so we’ve pulled together a selection of the most stylish garden furniture out there, that’s perfect for small spaces, too.

Compact outdoors dining sets, singular chairs to lay back and catch a tan in and even an exceptionally beautiful hammock, incase you’re working with a teeny balcony. These outdoors furnishings will have your place summer-ready in a flash. 

  • Rolio lounger

    Garden furniture for small spaces: lounger

    Instagram-friendly gardeners, the Rich Brothers, have teamed up with Habitat to design a range of garden furniture with a cool, minimalist edge.

    We particularly like this acacia wood lounger which is inspired by nature and comes with a matching table, if you should so wish.

    Shop Rolio lounger at Habitat, £295 

    Buy now

  • Kimani cane chair

    Garden furniture for small spaces: chair

    This petal-shaped chair from Soho Home looks as cosy as it is chic. 

    Not only is the curved back supportive, the bamboo and rattan blend is comfortable and ticks of one of 2020’s biggest decor trends.

    Shop Kimani cane chair at Soho Home, £995

    Buy now

  • Tara side table and chair set

    Garden furniture for small spaces: table and chair set

    We’re BIG rattan furniture fans, for any part of the home. But thanks to the earthy colour and natural look of rattan homewares, they’re particularly suited to the outdoors, making this set an – ahem – natural choice for your garden. 

    Shop Tara side table and chairs set at Habitat, £250

    Buy now

  • La Plage umbrella

    Garden furniture for small spaces: parasol

    You might not have a beach in your back garden but this stylish outdoor umbrella is just the thing to keep those harmful UV rays off your face.

    This piece is part of Anthropologie’s popular artist collaboration series, partnering with Clare V. who designed this patio parasol to convey the whimsy of a hot, French summer. 

    Shop La Plage beach umbrella at Anthropologie, £328

    Buy now

  • Parc bistro seat

    Garden furniture for small spaces: furniture set

    This cute little set means you could be sitting outside in the evening light, enjoying a glass of rose and a bowl of nibbles before you know it. 

    The sage colour keeps things stylish, while the compact shape means you can squeeze it into almost any garden, no matter how teeny.

    Shop Parc bistro set at Habitat, £95

    Buy now

  • Clear Skies hammock

    Garden furniture for small spaces: hammock

    If you’re lucky enough to have a balcony, but it’s not exactly huge, make it into your own little slice of paradise with a hammock. 

    Super comfortable, a fun novelty and with an Aperol Spritz in your hand, it’ll almost be like you’re on that holiday to Bali you had planned this summer… almost.

    Shop Clear Skies hammock at Anthropologie, £98

    Buy now

  • Shoreditch sun lounger

    Garden furniture for small spaces: sun lounger

    Soho Home have plucked this beauty straight from the infamous east London branch, meaning you can own a piece of Shoreditch House for yourself. 

    Made from unpainted iroko wood, this design features a crisscross woven rope base for added support and a deep foam cushion, upholstered in outdoor fabric.

    Shop Shoreditch sun lounger at Soho Home, £1,695

    Buy now

  • INDU garden bench

    Garden furniture for small spaces: bench

    If you don’t have any garden space at all, but your door opens onto the street (as opposed to being in a block of flats), this bench could work as a little sun-trap directly outside your home. 

    Sit back with your morning coffee and catch a few rays as you watch the world go by.

    Shop Indu bench at Habitat, £175

    Buy now

  • Vallarta outdoor stool

    Garden furniture for small spaces: stool

    If you fancy giving your outdoor space some real pizazz, this cute side table is just the ticket. 

    The design comes in three colours (including a cool grey and rich blue), but the contrast between the pastel pink and moody charcoal is too stylish for us to resist. 

    Shop Vallarta outdoor stool at Anthropologie, £128

    Buy now

Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands

