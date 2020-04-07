The same thing happens every year: for months it feels like we’ll never know what it is to be warmed by the sun’s rays again and then suddenly, boom. It’s as if spring has sprung out of nowhere.

This year is a little different. Instead of heading to the local park to crack open the prosecco and picnic blankets, we’ll be seeking to make the most of whatever outdoor space is available to us, so we can enjoy the sun at home.

Now, we appreciate that for many people a garden is a luxury, so we’ve pulled together a selection of the most stylish garden furniture out there, that’s perfect for small spaces, too.

Compact outdoors dining sets, singular chairs to lay back and catch a tan in and even an exceptionally beautiful hammock, incase you’re working with a teeny balcony. These outdoors furnishings will have your place summer-ready in a flash.