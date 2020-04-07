The sun is here! Welcome to our guide to gorgeous garden furnishings for small outdoor spaces and balconies, so you can make the most of the summer while social distancing.
The same thing happens every year: for months it feels like we’ll never know what it is to be warmed by the sun’s rays again and then suddenly, boom. It’s as if spring has sprung out of nowhere.
This year is a little different. Instead of heading to the local park to crack open the prosecco and picnic blankets, we’ll be seeking to make the most of whatever outdoor space is available to us, so we can enjoy the sun at home.
Now, we appreciate that for many people a garden is a luxury, so we’ve pulled together a selection of the most stylish garden furniture out there, that’s perfect for small spaces, too.
Compact outdoors dining sets, singular chairs to lay back and catch a tan in and even an exceptionally beautiful hammock, incase you’re working with a teeny balcony. These outdoors furnishings will have your place summer-ready in a flash.
Rolio lounger
Instagram-friendly gardeners, the Rich Brothers, have teamed up with Habitat to design a range of garden furniture with a cool, minimalist edge.
We particularly like this acacia wood lounger which is inspired by nature and comes with a matching table, if you should so wish.
Kimani cane chair
This petal-shaped chair from Soho Home looks as cosy as it is chic.
Not only is the curved back supportive, the bamboo and rattan blend is comfortable and ticks of one of 2020’s biggest decor trends.
Tara side table and chair set
We’re BIG rattan furniture fans, for any part of the home. But thanks to the earthy colour and natural look of rattan homewares, they’re particularly suited to the outdoors, making this set an – ahem – natural choice for your garden.
La Plage umbrella
You might not have a beach in your back garden but this stylish outdoor umbrella is just the thing to keep those harmful UV rays off your face.
This piece is part of Anthropologie’s popular artist collaboration series, partnering with Clare V. who designed this patio parasol to convey the whimsy of a hot, French summer.
Parc bistro seat
This cute little set means you could be sitting outside in the evening light, enjoying a glass of rose and a bowl of nibbles before you know it.
The sage colour keeps things stylish, while the compact shape means you can squeeze it into almost any garden, no matter how teeny.
Clear Skies hammock
If you’re lucky enough to have a balcony, but it’s not exactly huge, make it into your own little slice of paradise with a hammock.
Super comfortable, a fun novelty and with an Aperol Spritz in your hand, it’ll almost be like you’re on that holiday to Bali you had planned this summer… almost.
Shoreditch sun lounger
Soho Home have plucked this beauty straight from the infamous east London branch, meaning you can own a piece of Shoreditch House for yourself.
Made from unpainted iroko wood, this design features a crisscross woven rope base for added support and a deep foam cushion, upholstered in outdoor fabric.
INDU garden bench
If you don’t have any garden space at all, but your door opens onto the street (as opposed to being in a block of flats), this bench could work as a little sun-trap directly outside your home.
Sit back with your morning coffee and catch a few rays as you watch the world go by.
Vallarta outdoor stool
If you fancy giving your outdoor space some real pizazz, this cute side table is just the ticket.
The design comes in three colours (including a cool grey and rich blue), but the contrast between the pastel pink and moody charcoal is too stylish for us to resist.
Images: Getty / Courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.