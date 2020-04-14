These beautiful garden lighting ideas will help you make the most of your outdoor space in quarantine.
While we’re in lockdown, having your own outdoor space seems to be the dream. . As summer approaches, we’re experiencing some wonderfully warm days.
Although we would have previously loved to lounge in our local parks with prosecco in hand, now some of us have even taken to sitting on our front door step just to get some sun on our skin.
From teeny balconies to a few squares of patio, if you are lucky enough to have a patch of garden to call your own (however small it might be), we’re sure you’re keen to make the absolute most of it.
One super easy thing you can do to make your evenings more magical all comes down to creating an atmosphere – and the key to atmosphere is lighting.
If you have a larger space, arranging clusters of floor lanterns with tall candles inside will give the corners of your garden a scene-setting glow. If you have a balcony add some fairy lights or candles is enough to make sitting outside feel special.
Here, we’ve gathered some of the prettiest outdoor and garden lighting ideas on the internet, so you can give your summer evenings an extra something.
UTAH stoneware candle
This candle is crafted from strong stuff, which makes it a great choice for creating soft light outside.
Its characterful ceramic pot is made from stoneware and has been hand-finished in Thailand with yellow detailing.
This candle is unscented, so we recommend arranging in a cluster on an outdoors table to create atmosphere.
Stainless steel candle lantern
This chic outdoors lantern has a minimalist vibe, and would look effortlessly cool next to some unfussy garden furniture.
This style comes in a range of heights and sizes, so you can gather them together in corners of your outdoor space to keep the alfesco fun going after dusk.
Star tealight holder
Perfect not just for giving light, these beautiful celestial-themed tealight holders will transform your outdoor space into an enchanted wonderland.
The stars come in small, medium or large and have a delicate handle so you can hang them up on a balcony, fence or garden wall.
Rattan lantern
Rattan is already one of 2020’s biggest interiors trends, so it makes sense that it would work outside, too.
Stick with the natural theme and position this lantern next to a rattan or wicker chair.
Starburst cluster lighting
If lanterns, fairy lights and candles just aren’t cutting it for you, we think you need your very own starburst of light.
This cluster looks magical, and it can be powered by mains electrics or batteries, which is handy.
Mini mushroom solar stakes
How adorable are these little guys? They’re easy on your electricity bill as they’re solar powered. Plus, they’re low maintenance – just pop them in the ground and they can stay there.
Each string has 20 mushrooms on it, each one standing at 20cm tall. Line a garden path, or stake them in some shrubbery, for an ethereal glow.
Tassel lanterns
Give your garden a boho feel with these pretty outdoor lanterns.
This pack of three look great positioned together from the branches of a tree, and are made from fabric with a weather proof coating. Although, it’s not suggested you leave them outside in the rain.
ARNOTT lantern
This contemporary lantern is a staple in any garden, thanks to its classic design.
Handmade in India from iron and finished with glass panelling, simply place a pillar candle inside.
