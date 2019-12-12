Garden rooms are the new self-care trend sweeping Pinterest

We don’t have to tell you that house plants are already a staple in any stylish interiors set up. But according to Pinterest’s 2020 cultural shift report, which looks at the rising topics searched on the platform by millions of people around the world, cultivating exclusively green spaces inside our homes is becoming a self-care must.

The term ‘garden room’ has increased in popularity by 104% over the last year, and it looks to be on the rise for 2020, too. Pinterest describes the trend as “nurturing yourself with nature in your very own secret garden”. It’s like creating a mini sanctuary in your house that maximises on all the benefits of being around nature.

What benefits, you ask? Getting up close and personal with greenery can “enhanced creativity, improve productivity and mental wellbeing and improve air quality” according to a journal looking at how indoor plants can affect our health. Elsewhere, the NHS is now issuing ‘green prescriptions’, which sees patients spend more time in green spaces to help with their mental health. And it works, too; 95% of participants said that they started to feel better within six weeks. Impressive, right?