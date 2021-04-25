Surprise your guests

“Me and my partner have been engaged for five years and throughout this we’ve tried multiple rounds of IVF, which has prevented us from getting married both in terms of timing and financially. We have got to the point where we just want to plan something and know that will get our happy ending, so we have opted for a garden wedding which we’re keeping as a surprise for our guests. Instead, we’ve told everyone that it will be a post-lockdown gettogether, but on the day there’ll be a BBQ, live music, stretch tent and trestle tables.” Jenn

Have a supply of flip flops

“We would always advise you to lay down some flooring to avoid your lawn being butchered by narrow tipped heels and stilettos when the dancing starts. Alternatively, have some flip flops handy; your heeled guests will be super grateful for the option to kick off their shoes and dance without disappearing into the soil.” The Wedding Coordinators

Go all-out with lighting

“Another big thing for me is ensuring that once it becomes dusk, the lighting kicks in with some real atmosphere. To do this I’ll be illuminating the entire garden by candle light and, hopefully, creating a ‘secret garden’ aesthetic.” Gabriella