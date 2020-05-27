These gardening kits are perfect for beginner gardeners who want to try growing their first flowers, plants or vegetables inside or outside.
We’ve long waxed lyrical about the benefits of becoming green fingered. From tending to house plants to digging up the garden, immersing ourselves in nature (even if it’s from inside your one bedroom flat with a lone cheese plant) has been proven to have positive effects on our mood and mind.
Now that summer’s here it seems more and more of us are keen to get our hands dirty, prompting an astronomical 480% increase in searches for gardening kits on Etsy in the last three months.
Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson says that the online marketplace has noticed that “as we continue to spend more time at home and temperatures begin to climb, outdoor activities like gardening are rising in popularity.”
So, if you’re interested in getting started in the garden we’ve picked out five gardening kits which are great for beginners, and make lovely presents, too.
Grow Your Own Basil kit
This basil grow bag means you don’t even have to leave your kitchen to start nurturing your own basil plant and you can keep it close by for cooking purposes.
Sow the seeds within the bag and let it grow, keeping it wherever you like indoors. Inside the bag you’ll find detailed instructions and tips.
Make Your Own Planter kit
Make your own planter to keep a lovely little succulent in with this creative kit. Inspired by industrial design, this kit will help you make a modern looking planter using a mould and concrete mix.
Grow Your Own Weird Vegetable Patch kit
We love the cute packaging of this seed packet trio which specifically grow unusual garden vegetables, for anyone who prefers things to be a little outside the box.
Inside, you’ll also find a large slate which can be personalised (perfect for gifting) alongside the seeds for an extraordinary veg patch. There’s also growing instructions to help grow an impressive harvest and the box can fit through letterboxes, which is handy.
Shop Grow Your Own Weird Vegetable Patch kit at Not on the Highstreet, £30
Grow Your Own Coffee set
Coffee lovers out there are sure to love this little guy, who – once sat in a warm spot on a window ledge and nurtured with some love and care – will produce a harvest of beans for a homegrown espresso. Until that point, though, there’s always the chocolate covered coffee sweets to snack on in the meantime.
Shop grow your own coffee set at The Gluttonous Gardener, £44
Grow your own wildflower patch set
Inside this beautifully illustrated burlap bag you’ll find British-grown wildflower seeds, coir (coconut husk) compost disks, a wooden plant marker, instructions card and a plantable palm leaf planter.
All you need to do is fill the planter with compost and scatter your seeds on top, covering with a light layer of compost. Moisten and place on a window sill and once the seedlings emerge plant the whole planter into the ground to create your very own heart shaped mini meadow! What could be cuter?
Shop grow your own wildflower patch set at Seedlings cards and gifts, £20
Images: courtesy of brands
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.