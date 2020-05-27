Gardening and seed kits to buy if you want to be green-fingered this summer

Posted by for Life

These gardening kits are perfect for beginner gardeners who want to try growing their first flowers, plants or vegetables inside or outside. 

We’ve long waxed lyrical about the benefits of becoming green fingered. From tending to house plants to digging up the garden, immersing ourselves in nature (even if it’s from inside your one bedroom flat with a lone cheese plant) has been proven to have positive effects on our mood and mind. 

Now that summer’s here it seems more and more of us are keen to get our hands dirty, prompting an astronomical 480% increase in searches for gardening kits on Etsy in the last three months.

Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson says that the online marketplace has noticed that “as we continue to spend more time at home and temperatures begin to climb, outdoor activities like gardening are rising in popularity.”

So, if you’re interested in getting started in the garden we’ve picked out five gardening kits which are great for beginners, and make lovely presents, too.

You may also like

How to grow your own plants from seeds, whatever your gardening skill

  • Grow Your Own Basil kit

    This basil grow bag means you don’t even have to leave your kitchen to start nurturing your own basil plant and you can keep it close by for cooking purposes.

    Sow the seeds within the bag and let it grow, keeping it wherever you like indoors. Inside the bag you’ll find detailed instructions and tips.

    Shop Grow Your Own Basil kit at Etsy, £3.99

    Buy now

  • Make Your Own Planter kit

    Make your own planter to keep a lovely little succulent in with this creative kit. Inspired by industrial design, this kit will help you make a modern looking planter using a mould and concrete mix. 

    Shop Make Your Own Planter kit, £17.50

    Buy now

  • Grow Your Own Weird Vegetable Patch kit

    We love the cute packaging of this seed packet trio which specifically grow unusual garden vegetables, for anyone who prefers things to be a little outside the box.

    Inside, you’ll also find a large slate which can be personalised (perfect for gifting) alongside the seeds for an extraordinary veg patch. There’s also growing instructions to help grow an impressive harvest and the box can fit through letterboxes, which is handy. 

    Shop Grow Your Own Weird Vegetable Patch kit at Not on the Highstreet, £30

    Buy now

  • Grow Your Own Coffee set

    Coffee lovers out there are sure to love this little guy, who – once sat in a warm spot on a window ledge and nurtured with some love and care – will produce a harvest of beans for a homegrown espresso. Until that point, though, there’s always the chocolate covered coffee sweets to snack on in the meantime. 

    Shop grow your own coffee set at The Gluttonous Gardener, £44

    Buy now

  • Grow your own wildflower patch set

    Inside this beautifully illustrated burlap bag you’ll find British-grown wildflower seeds, coir (coconut husk) compost disks, a wooden plant marker, instructions card and a plantable palm leaf planter. 

    All you need to do is fill the planter with compost and scatter your seeds on top, covering with a light layer of compost. Moisten and place on a window sill and once the seedlings emerge plant the whole planter into the ground to create your very own heart shaped mini meadow! What could be cuter?

    Shop grow your own wildflower patch set at Seedlings cards and gifts, £20

    Buy now

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: courtesy of brands 

Topics

Share this article

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

Recommended by Megan Murray