Gavin and Stacey: the BBC to bring back classic comedy on Saturday nights
- Posted by
- Helen Bownass
- Published
Gavin and Stacey is coming back to the BBC on Saturday nights to cheer us all up.
Never have we demanded so much of our televisions. They have become many of our most relied upon companions; to soothe us, inform us, keep us entertained for hours and days and weeks and actually let’s stop there… So I am both thrilled and utterly unsurprised that in this time of extreme uncertainty and unprecedented weirdness that the BBC have responded by pushing Gavin and Stacey into the primetime TV schedule. Repeats of the show will now air on Saturday nights, alongside other comedies like Outnumbered.
The comedy, which has just 21 episodes, has become one of the nation’s most beloved (see the 17.1 million viewers that watched their Christmas special in 2019). And I know of at least four Stylist staff members who put Gavin and Stacey on whenever they need some soothing – I’ll swap someone my last roll of toilet paper if they can find an episode I haven’t seen at least five times.
“The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times,” says BBC Director General Tony Hall.
It’s a statement we might have scoffed at had we heard it uttered a few weeks ago, busying ourselves instead with sharing a plate of nachos and a bottle of Rioja in the pub and chatting about where we were going to spend the long Easter Weekend. But now we’ll take it and embrace it.
But although the pair’s relationship is the major plot device it’s the people around them, their friends and family, particularly Smithy (James Corden) and Nessa (Ruth Jones) who also wrote it that are the beating heart of this comedy that went from cult to mainstream. Ultimately, it’s a show about home and love that’s brilliantly observed, warm-hearted and not always perfect; and exactly what I need right now (for the sixth time).
Gavin and Stacey will be shown on BBC One from April 4th.
Images: BBC