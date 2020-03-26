“The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times,” says BBC Director General Tony Hall.

It’s a statement we might have scoffed at had we heard it uttered a few weeks ago, busying ourselves instead with sharing a plate of nachos and a bottle of Rioja in the pub and chatting about where we were going to spend the long Easter Weekend. But now we’ll take it and embrace it.