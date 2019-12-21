The plot of the new episode is being kept tightly under wraps, although the BBC has confirmed that all the main cast members have returned and that the episode will take place over a Christmas dinner in Cardiff between the Shipman and West families.

It’s been 10 years since the series was last on our screens, and since then stars James Corden and Rob Brydon have become household names both here and, in Corden’s case, the US. (As well as the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special, Corden is starring in the musical adaptation of Cats. Is his performance in that a cat-astrophe, or does it work? Read our Stylist Under Her Eye review to find out.)

“We just sort of slotted back into working together really, like we hadn’t been away,” Jones said of her co-star and co-writer. “We’re just really childish together, we just get back into the groove.”