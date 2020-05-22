Gavin & Stacey stars doing this virtual quiz is a lockdown treat for fans
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Alison Steadman and Matthew Horne slipped into their Gavin & Stacey characters to help fundraise for Marie Curie, and fans loved it.
Whether you’ve enjoyed being a quiz master or have been roped in to a team – most of us have experienced a virtual pub quiz at least once during the pandemic.
They have become the Marmite of lockdown at this point: some are bored stiff looking at their own faces on the screen, while others still think it’s a fun way to stay connected with friends and family. If you fall in the latter camp, there are still plenty of themed, celebrity-led and special virtual quizzes to keep you going.
For anyone who also happens to be Gavin & Stacey fan, we’ve got some especially good quiz-themed news.
Alison Steadman, who of course plays Pam in the BBC series, held a Gavin & Stacey themed quiz on Thursday (21 May). It was part of Marie Curie’s Celebrity Quiz fundraiser, which is being held on a weekly basis throughout the pandemic to help raise funds for hospices.
As part of the quiz, Steadman was joined by former co-star Matthew Horne, and the pair slipped into character as a special treat for fans.
They talked about life in lockdown, including turning up to Barry Beach only to find it’s been closed, and only eating “bowel-blocking” omelettes for nine weeks.
“Oh that Gwen is lovely but she needs to stop that egg business,” Pam told Gavin.
If you missed it, don’t worry – the clip is doing the rounds on Twitter.
Fans were delighted with the moment. And in her role of quiz master, Steadman managed to raise over £41,000 for the cause.
It came a few weeks after Ruth Jones, who plays Nessa, shared a message about social distancing with the public.
“Oh, what’s occurin’? Not a lot, other than a global pandemic, but the question was rhetorical,” she said.
“Now listen, I’m not here to give advice. There’s plenty of others who’ll do that for you. It’s your life, and I’m not about to tell you how to live it. I wouldn’t do that to no one – I wouldn’t even tell myself how to live my life.”
“But, I will say this. If yous sees me in the mornings doing my daily run – my half marathon round Barry – don’t even think about breaking that two metre rule. Cos if you dose, I will not hesitate to tell you quite clearly to back off.”
Explaining the serious point to the message, she added: “At the end of the day when all’s said and done, no word of a lie if truth be told, just because you don’t feel ill, don’t mean you not infectious. You could be riddled.
“Stay safe, stay out of my way and protect the NHS, obviously.”
If TV fans fancy joining in with the next Marie Curie Pub Quiz, Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton will be hosting Mr Carson and Prof. Umbridge’s Ultimate Pub Quiz on Thursday 28 May.
Images: BBC