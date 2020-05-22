Whether you’ve enjoyed being a quiz master or have been roped in to a team – most of us have experienced a virtual pub quiz at least once during the pandemic.

They have become the Marmite of lockdown at this point: some are bored stiff looking at their own faces on the screen, while others still think it’s a fun way to stay connected with friends and family. If you fall in the latter camp, there are still plenty of themed, celebrity-led and special virtual quizzes to keep you going.