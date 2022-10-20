Geena Davis has discussed being diagnosed with ADHD later in life, revealing that she previously “carried a huge burden of shame” about her attention span.

Appearing on ITV’s Loose Women, the Thelma & Louise star revealed that her therapist was able to detect the condition after just a handful of sessions. “I have started with a therapist and I think by the second session she said, ‘Has anyone told you, you have ADD?’” she told the show’s panel.

“I carried a huge burden of shame most of my life. I thought there was something wrong with me because I couldn’t finish or start a lot of things.

“I found it very shameful. But when I found out there’s a reason and I’m not a bad person, it was very interesting.”