Gender pay gap: what the political parties are promising

Today, 14 November, is Equal Pay Day: the day from which women in the UK are effectively working for free until the end of the year.

According to the Office of National Statistics, the gender pay gap for full time workers in the UK is currently sitting at 13.1%. In other words, it is alive and well.

Most of us are well aware of this fact, with new research published today finding that 60% of women in the UK either believe they are being paid less than men for doing the same job, or they don’t know what their male colleagues are earning.

Worse still, it is estimated that, at this rate, the gender pay gap will exist until around the year 2080.