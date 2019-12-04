General Election 2019: what are the political parties actually promising you?

As next week’s general election fast approaches and a sense of political uncertainty remains, Stylist decided to get the lowdown straight from the horse’s mouth.

Over the last few weeks, prior to the release of most political manifestos, we approached the nine main party leaders and asked why you, the Stylist reader, should give them your vote. We wanted to know the ins and outs of how their policies on three key areas – Brexit, healthcare and climate change – will directly affect you. We visited Jeremy Corbyn at his London HQ and spoke to other leaders over the phone.

As expected, not everyone was prepared to divulge. Boris Johnson cancelled a promised face-to-face meeting at the very last minute, instead leaving his press team to answer questions over email. Nigel Farage’s team showed initial interest when they knew we’d spoken to other leaders, but then ignored our following six emails. His Brexit Party released what they call a ‘Contract With The People’ instead of a manifesto, pushing for a “clean-break Brexit”.