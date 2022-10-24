Very soon, the UK will have a new Prime Minister, who will be the country’s third leader in just three months.

Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are currently in contention for the top job, after Boris Johnson confirmed that he would not be standing for leadership of the Conservative party again late on Sunday (23 October) evening.

If Mordaunt can gather the support of 100 MPs (a milestone which Sunak has already reached), then Tory party members will vote for a new leader this week, with the result then announced on Friday.

If she doesn’t, though, Sunak could be announced as the next Prime Minister later today.

Whatever the outcome, figures from across the political spectrum are calling for a general election, arguing that the new leader will not have a mandate to lead the country, as they will be the second consecutive PM that has not been chosen by the public.