There’s no denying that one of the biggest issues of our generation has to be housing. With buying a home out of the picture for most of us, the private renting sector has become the only option for millions of young people.

Aptly named ‘generation rent’, today’s young people are faced with a myriad of problems thanks to their dependency on landlords and letting agencies to secure a roof over their head; in 2017, those aged 25-34 represented the largest group of private renters in the country, making up 35% of the private rental market. From dodgy landlords to broken boilers, renters up and down the country have a sense of solidarity when it comes to the awful living conditions they’re (unwillingly) paying to endure.