Generation XXX: is there such a thing as feminist porn?

Sitting on a stool with his face just inches from Ashley’s vagina is the dirty doctor himself. Softly spoken Californian (it’s always the quiet ones) Mickey Mod – a 36-year-old porn actor – definitely looks the part in a white lab coat and glasses. “Right, I’m happy as long as you’re both comfortable,” Lust assures them as a lighting technician adjusts a spotlight to shine on Ashley. “Just don’t forget,” she adds, taking her seat in the director’s chair, “I want plenty of cunnilingus.”

It’s not the usual request on a porn set. If you’ve ever googled ‘porn’ – and a third of women watch porn at least once a week – you’ve most likely ended up on a tube site like PornHub or RedTube, where videos are free to view. Even if you’ve never actively sought it out, it’s likely that you’ve stumbled on explicit content at some point: a third of the internet is porn, after all. Yet in many mainstream porn videos, it’s not uncommon to see women choked, slapped or otherwise humiliated. In fact, a quick cruise around either site makes it clear that if you discount derogatory content, you’re not left with much, if anything, to watch.

It’s this void that Lust and a growing community of female porn filmmakers hope to fill, catering to viewers who feel – to quote Lust – that the mainstream has become “too homogenised”. Last year, more than half of the filmmakers at the renowned Berlin Porn Film Festival were women, and though still a long way off giants like PornHub (whose estimated net worth is $2billion) Xconfessions already has a yearly turnover of €2million – proof that there is an appetite for her films. In fact, even PornHub reveals around 25% of its visitors are women and that the content they overwhelmingly search for (“guy licking p***y” and “p***y licking orgasm” all rate highly), shows female pleasure – something the mainstream is rarely concerned with.

‘Feminist’ porn

‘Feminist = woman gets plenty of oral’, I scribble in my notebook as the scene gets underway. “Actually, most ‘feminist’ porn follows a certain set of rules,” says artist Lora Hristova, who recently explored the issue in her documentary Interviews With Feminist Porn Filmmakers. “Female enjoyment is put at the forefront, and of course, consent is explicitly shown, even if it’s in outtakes of the actors laughing.”

“The production as a whole should be ethical,” continues Hristova when I speak to her after visiting Lust’s set. “So that means that actors are paid equally and treated respectfully.” Perhaps surprisingly, women in mainstream porn, unlike Hollywood, are generally paid more than men. Depending on what she’s being asked to do, a woman might earn between €250 and €750 per shoot, with men earning around a third less. Lust pays each of her stars around €500.

And as well as a strict no-silicon rule (ethically made porn demands that actors look like you or I might in the sack, hair and all), Lust often picks people who have worked together before and therefore feel comfortable with each other. I notice, for instance, that Mod and Ashley greet each other like old friends and head out for noodles once shooting wraps. As Mod tells me, “The sex is a big part of it, but [with Lust] it’s more about conveying the connection between people. It’s why, once we start a sex scene, she doesn’t interfere, she just lets us do what seems natural [in mainstream porn, scenes are often cut and re-set to get better angles].”

The crew is made up almost exclusively of women – today the only man on set is Alesh, the editor. Lust says she found that men focused too heavily on the mechanics of sex – the penis, the vagina etc, and not enough on the expressions of the actors, or the ‘gentle blush’ that a woman gets while climaxing. (During Dirty Doctor when the camerawoman focuses on Mod’s penis as he climaxes, I hear Lust whisper, “face”; she wants to capture his expression).

Two hours in, after the dialogue has been dispensed with, the actual sex gets underway. Ashley is still wedged in the doctor’s chair, though she certainly seems to be having a great time (I count two orgasms), and the crew gather around the monitor. “He’s very good, isn’t he?” murmurs art director Angela. The sex is energetic and intense; in fact, it lasts so long that I go off to get myself a sandwich. Rather than being awkward it feels more like hanging out in a gym changing room – there’s a lot of nakedness, but it’s perfectly natural. At one point I peek over and PR manager Sam is Whatsapping pictures of the monitor to her mum.