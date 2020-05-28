Geometric homeware accessories to buy now

Posted by for Life

Geometric rugs, vases, lights and more to update your home for summer. 

Although geometric decor is distinctive, it’s also surprisingly versatile. From pastel hues to retro vibes, the angular shapes of geometric patterns can be worked around most interior themes. 

The trend has been huge for years and shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, we’ve been seeing more geometric lampshades, rugs and vases than ever launching at our favourite online homeware stores recently, tempting us to get a slice of the action for ourselves.

So, whether the geometric aesthetic is your thing or you simply want to spruce up your living space for summer, we’re sure you’ll find something in our homeware accessories edit to your liking. 

  • Geometric bowl

    Geometric bowl

    We love the pastel hues and abstract print of this geometric bowl, which appears plain from the outside and saves all its magic for the interior. 

    Shop bowl at John Lewis & Partners, £14.40

  • Dhurrie geometric cushion

    Geometric cushion

    This textured cushion is from Projektityyny, a Nordic textiles brand with plenty more gorgeous soft furnishings to boot.

    The design is woven with a handloom which means that each cushion’s pattern is unique. 

    Shop Dhurrie geometric cushion at Anthropologie, £88

  • Sunrise rug

    Geometric rug

    If an intense, busy geometric pattern isn’t for you, this earthy alternative feels a little bit calmer. We particularly like the central dose of cobolt blue. 

    Shop sunrise rug at Habitat, £120

Images: Getty / courtesy of brands 

Topics

Megan Murray

Megan Murray is a digital journalist for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about London happenings, beautiful places, delicious morsels and generally spreading sparkle wherever she can.

