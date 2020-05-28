Although geometric decor is distinctive, it’s also surprisingly versatile. From pastel hues to retro vibes, the angular shapes of geometric patterns can be worked around most interior themes.

The trend has been huge for years and shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, we’ve been seeing more geometric lampshades, rugs and vases than ever launching at our favourite online homeware stores recently, tempting us to get a slice of the action for ourselves.

So, whether the geometric aesthetic is your thing or you simply want to spruce up your living space for summer, we’re sure you’ll find something in our homeware accessories edit to your liking.