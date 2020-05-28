Geometric rugs, vases, lights and more to update your home for summer.
Although geometric decor is distinctive, it’s also surprisingly versatile. From pastel hues to retro vibes, the angular shapes of geometric patterns can be worked around most interior themes.
The trend has been huge for years and shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, we’ve been seeing more geometric lampshades, rugs and vases than ever launching at our favourite online homeware stores recently, tempting us to get a slice of the action for ourselves.
So, whether the geometric aesthetic is your thing or you simply want to spruce up your living space for summer, we’re sure you’ll find something in our homeware accessories edit to your liking.
Gold metal desk organiser
Keep your jewellery, bits, bobs and trinkets safe and out the way with this pretty organiser.
Doolin vase
Designed by Habitat’s pattern designer Martha Coates, this cute vase has been made in Portugal and is inspired by geometry. The triangle pattern is hand-stamped in shades of pink and black, while the way it’s glazed gives it a unique finish.
Geometric pendant light
This ceiling light pendent is chic, sophisticated and simplistic, while still adhering to the geometric trend. Perfection.
Arcade wallpaper
Spanish architect Ricardo Bofil’s famous blockish buildings have inspired this retro-look wallpaper. Although we love the deep blue hue, it also comes in a bright yellow and off white colour palette.
Geometric bowl
We love the pastel hues and abstract print of this geometric bowl, which appears plain from the outside and saves all its magic for the interior.
Dhurrie geometric cushion
This textured cushion is from Projektityyny, a Nordic textiles brand with plenty more gorgeous soft furnishings to boot.
The design is woven with a handloom which means that each cushion’s pattern is unique.
Sunrise rug
If an intense, busy geometric pattern isn’t for you, this earthy alternative feels a little bit calmer. We particularly like the central dose of cobolt blue.
