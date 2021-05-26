Racial denial: 4 mixed-race women on being pressured to identify as white

But growing up Toni had many questions. “I was like a dog with a bone growing up because everyone was white in our area, all the kids in my primary school were white – but at school I was called a ‘Malteser’ and the nurse said when I was born I looked like the actor Bob Hoskins with all my hair. I would go home and say: ‘Mum where are we from? What am I?’” Toni tells me over Skype.

Toni was told she was white and that she had inherited her looks via a ‘throwback’ gene – something which was used to justify my own appearance in a white British and Irish family. Even after Toni suffered a racist incident at school, aged seven, no further discussion around race occurred.

“Growing up people would ask my mum: ‘well what you got in you then?’ but she would just shrug and say ‘Don’t know, just tanned’. I remember sometimes she’d have the whitest make-up on, bright blue eyeshadow, red lipstick but you could still see the brown.”

Toni’s mother has Asian and Jewish ancestry but was raised in a white family where her own heritage was not celebrated. Toni believes that her mother learned to be deeply ashamed of who she was due to her complex upbringing. “You could never ask my grandparents any questions about our looks and that made me really sad. My mum was very cagey and closed-off about who she was.”