“I’m sure it’s happened to many of us – to receive a gift that’s not quite for us or doesn’t quite fit,” Natacha Blanchard, consumer lead at Vinted, tells Stylist.

Finder’s survey suggested that 23% of people politely keep the presents they dislike. But if you don’t want to add unnecessary clutter or are short on space, you could follow in the footsteps of the 22% who opted to regift it to someone better suited.

Regifting an item is quite the taboo among traditionalists, but Blanchard argues that this should be the way.

“Let’s debunk reselling and regifting,” she says. Instead of hiding it at the back of your wardrobe, in the age of eco-conscious consumption, people who receive a gift they don’t need, don’t like, or which doesn’t fit, are being encouraged to regift it to someone else who would find it special.

“Selling or buying on platforms like Vinted is the perfect way to do this, giving your unwanted gifts a new home, while giving more responsibly. And if you sell your unwanted gifts, maybe you can even think of donating part of the profits to a charity.”