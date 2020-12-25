I was born (25 years ago) and raised in west London with my older brother, by mixed race parents of Ghanaian, Irish, Scottish and Syrian descent. My mum was born in Ghana, my dad was born in the UK, but they both grew up in Ghana. The two Ghanaian dialects I grew up with reflected my parents’ differing patrilineal tribes – Ga and Krobo.

My earliest memories of Christmas still ignite my senses. The prickly feel of the Christmas tree’s needles on the tips of my fingers, the flapping sound as the decorations came out of their plastic bag, ready to adorn all four corners of the living room. The sea of chocolate that filled my belly as I happily gorged on a Christmas tub of Celebrations way before the big day. Twix and Milky Way were my favourites.

As soon as the clock struck midnight on Christmas Eve, the house phone came to life as relatives in the UK and back home in Ghana called, eager to impart their Christmas greetings.