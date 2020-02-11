Ghost is the iconic 1990s film with one of the most romantic storylines, and cheesiest endings, cinema has ever known. Starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, it tells the dramatic story of a couple who are so in love, not even death can keep them apart.

But as well as a stellar cast line-up (hello Whoopi Goldberg), the film has transformed the semantics of the words ‘pottery class’, and immortalised the song Unchained Melody, thanks to one very sensual scene.

But what if we were to tell you that you can not only nostalgically fawn over this much-loved scene at a special Valentine’s screening, but become part of it.

That’s right, bring along your own Demi Moore or Patrick Swayze to The O2 Cineworld in London this Valentine’s Day and the pair of you can get your hands on a pottery wheel.