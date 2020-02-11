An immersive Ghost experience is coming to London, complete with pottery wheel
- Posted by
- Megan Murray
- Published
Ghost fans, this immersive cinema and dining experience in London is going to take your love of the 90s classic to the next level.
Ghost is the iconic 1990s film with one of the most romantic storylines, and cheesiest endings, cinema has ever known. Starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, it tells the dramatic story of a couple who are so in love, not even death can keep them apart.
But as well as a stellar cast line-up (hello Whoopi Goldberg), the film has transformed the semantics of the words ‘pottery class’, and immortalised the song Unchained Melody, thanks to one very sensual scene.
But what if we were to tell you that you can not only nostalgically fawn over this much-loved scene at a special Valentine’s screening, but become part of it.
That’s right, bring along your own Demi Moore or Patrick Swayze to The O2 Cineworld in London this Valentine’s Day and the pair of you can get your hands on a pottery wheel.
Before going into the screening, couples or friends who opt-in to the immersive part of the event can head to a VIP lounge to take part in a pottery class soundtracked by The Righteous Brothers’ Unchained Melody, just like in the film.
After this, because we’re guessing you’ll have worked up an appetite, there’ll be a sit-down meal to enjoy with your pottery partner, before sitting back in reclining seats to enjoy the film.
But, if the pottery class isn’t floating your boat, you might be pleased to know that included in the £35 ticket price is also unlimited nachos, hot dogs, popcorn and soft drinks – although there will also be a VIP bar if you fancy buying something stronger.
The screening will start at 7.30pm, so if you and your partner or pal fancy trying your hand at the pottery wheel, Cineworld asks you come an hour before.
Images: Getty Images