It’s your friend’s birthday but thanks to at least another three weeks of lockdown on the horizon, you won’t be able to spoil them in person – boo. So, what can you do to make them feel special?

We know how rubbish it is having your birthday when you’re locked inside without your friends and family to make a fuss of you (three of the Stylist team have been caught in this position already), but there are ways to get something directly to your friends who are due to close another year in self-isolation.

And ‘directly’ is the important word here, because with Royal Mail under extreme pressure and many delivery services cutting down on staff, it can take a lot of forward planning to pick something out, have it sent to you to wrap and include a card, and then post on to your friend. Frankly, it’s an amount of forward planning that many of us would fall short on.