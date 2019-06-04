Eid gift ideas 2020: hand-woven scarves, personalised prayer mats and medjool dates
- Sarah Shaffi
Ramadan 2020 draws to a close on Saturday 23 May. From personalised prayer mats and charitable presents, to sweet treats and essential oils, those seeking Eid gift ideas are sure to find something to mark the end of a long month of fasting in our list of recommendations.
After a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset, Muslims will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on the weekend of 23-24 May.
To mark the end of Ramadan, Muslims often give gifts — traditionally this was in the form on money and was mostly reserved for children.
But in modern times, gifting for Eid has widened out, and now many friends and family exchange presents. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and UK lockdown, this gift-giving will need to observe social distancing guidelines in 2020, but it is still a wonderful way of celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.
From personalised products to food purchases which will help raise money for charity, here’s our guide to the Eid gifts you can buy for your loved ones.
Floral scarf from Saffiyah
Chocolate from Cocoapod Chocolates
Cocoapod Chocolates has a number of Eid products, including boxes which can be personalised with your choice of name in solid blocks of dark or milk Belgian chocolate. You can also add a personalised message which will be put on a sticker inside the box.
Unicorn Essence from Farsáli
Personalised prayer mat from Gouse Gifts
Indian Night Jasmine Essential Selection from The Body Shop
The Body Shop has created Ramadan calendars in previous years (bring them back please!) and has a curated selection of Eid gifts available in store and online. Among them is the Indian Night Jasmine Premium Selection, a vibrant gift box of products scented with a blend of jasmine blossoms and sandalwood.
Medjool dates from The Date Project
Chocolate cake from The Cake Campaign
Formerly Cakes4Syria, The Cake Campaign is an Islamic Relief UK project which raises money to help people affected by the war in Syria. The project has so far raised more than £1m. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, rather than delivering cakes to people’s doors, the charity will be delivering food packs to people in Syria. You can donate a food pack for £10, and even watch it being delivered via a livestream.
Eid money envelopes from AhneesCards
If you want to stick with the traditional Eid gift of money but don’t want to hand over a crumpled note or a few pound coins, these Eid money envelopes are perfect. Handmaid, they’re available in packs of six, with each pack containing an assortment of different colours and prints.
Eid gift from Orphans in Need
Ramadan is characterised not just by fasting, but also by charity, with Muslims donating hundreds of thousands of pounds over the course of the month. A number of charities run Eid gift schemes, which can be found on their websites. We like Orphans in Need’s Eid gift, which provides a child in need with clothing, food, sweets and a toy, so they can enjoy Eid too.
This piece was originally published in May 2019 and has been updated throughout
