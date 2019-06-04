Life

Eid gift ideas 2020: hand-woven scarves, personalised prayer mats and medjool dates

Sarah Shaffi
Gifts for Eid-ul-Fitr 2019

Ramadan 2020 draws to a close on Saturday 23 May. From personalised prayer mats and charitable presents, to sweet treats and essential oils, those seeking Eid gift ideas are sure to find something to mark the end of a long month of fasting in our list of recommendations.

After a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset, Muslims will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on the weekend of 23-24 May.

To mark the end of Ramadan, Muslims often give gifts — traditionally this was in the form on money and was mostly reserved for children.

But in modern times, gifting for Eid has widened out, and now many friends and family exchange presents. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and UK lockdown, this gift-giving will need to observe social distancing guidelines in 2020, but it is still a wonderful way of celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr.

From personalised products to food purchases which will help raise money for charity, here’s our guide to the Eid gifts you can buy for your loved ones. 

  • Floral scarf from Saffiyah

    Safiyyah Choycha is a British Muslim artist and textile designer based in Birmingham. She specialises in print and pattern, and is particularly inspired by florals. We love her modal scarves, which are digitally printed and hand-woven in India.

    Prices from £60 at Saffiya

  • Chocolate from Cocoapod Chocolates

    Cocoapod's Eid Mubarak chocolates.
    Eid gift ideas 2019: Cocoapod’s Eid Mubarak chocolates.

    Cocoapod Chocolates has a number of Eid products, including boxes which can be personalised with your choice of name in solid blocks of dark or milk Belgian chocolate. You can also add a personalised message which will be put on a sticker inside the box.

    £9.95 at Cocoapod

  • Unicorn Essence from Farsáli

    Beauty brand Farsáli is big with YouTube make-up artists, and its products can be worn on their own or to boost make up. Unicorn Essence acts as a dual-purpose serum, helping to protect the skin from free radicals, and also doubles up as a rosy highlighter. Perfect for anyone wanting to buy halal make-up and skincare products.

    £20 at Cult Beauty

  • Personalised prayer mat from Gouse Gifts

    Many Muslim homes contain no shortage of prayer mats, but the ones from Gouse Gifts are a little different, and will be treasured by any recipient. The floral Turkish chenille mats can be personalised to include a name and a message. The personalisation is embroidered by hand, and the mats are available in a range of colours. And if you’re looking to get something for a child, there are also child-sized mats for sale.

    £5.50 - £19 at Gouse Gifts

  • Indian Night Jasmine Essential Selection from The Body Shop

    The Body Shop has created Ramadan calendars in previous years (bring them back please!) and has a curated selection of Eid gifts available in store and online. Among them is the Indian Night Jasmine Premium Selection, a vibrant gift box of products scented with a blend of jasmine blossoms and sandalwood.

    £20 at The Body Shop

  • Medjool dates from The Date Project

    The Date Project began in 2015 to raise funds for the Al-Huda Bakery in Syria, and has since expanded to support projects in other countries as well. The project sells medjool dates sourced from the Jordan Valley inside Jordan, and hand-packed by Syrian refugees who are employed in the process. The dates come packed inside a range of beautifully designed boxes.

    £10 at The Date Project

  • Chocolate cake from The Cake Campaign

    The Cake Campaign's cakes are delivered by volunteers.
    Eid gift ideas 2019: The Cake Campaign’s cakes are delivered by volunteers.

    Formerly Cakes4Syria, The Cake Campaign is an Islamic Relief UK project which raises money to help people affected by the war in Syria. The project has so far raised more than £1m. This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, rather than delivering cakes to people’s doors, the charity will be delivering food packs to people in Syria. You can donate a food pack for £10, and even watch it being delivered via a livestream.

    £10 at The Cake Campaign

  • Eid money envelopes from AhneesCards

    Eid money envelopes by AhneesCards
    Eid gift ideas 2019: Eid money envelopes by AhneesCards

    If you want to stick with the traditional Eid gift of money but don’t want to hand over a crumpled note or a few pound coins, these Eid money envelopes are perfect. Handmaid, they’re available in packs of six, with each pack containing an assortment of different colours and prints.

    £4.60 at AhneesCards

  • Eid gift from Orphans in Need

    Orphans in Need creates Eid boxes for children
    Eid gift ideas 2019: Orphans in Need creates Eid boxes for children

    Ramadan is characterised not just by fasting, but also by charity, with Muslims donating hundreds of thousands of pounds over the course of the month. A number of charities run Eid gift schemes, which can be found on their websites. We like Orphans in Need’s Eid gift, which provides a child in need with clothing, food, sweets and a toy, so they can enjoy Eid too.

    £20 at Orphans in Need

This piece was originally published in May 2019 and has been updated throughout

Images: Getty, supplied by brands

Sarah Shaffi

Sarah Shaffi is a freelance journalist and editor. She reads more books a week than is healthy, and balances this out with copious amounts of TV. She writes regularly about popular culture, particularly how it reflects and represents society.

