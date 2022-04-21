22 of the best gifts £15 and under from small indie brands

Let’s face it, gifting season is all year-round. There’s always something, whether it’s a birthday, housewarming or engagement party that’s worthy of celebration that springs up on us. And, if there’s one thing we love to do, it’s celebrate wins large and small.

So, on the occasions where you find yourself mindlessly trawling all the internet has to offer to no end, we have the answer – shopping from excellent small indie businesses.

Introducing The Drop by Stylist; our e-commerce platform host to over 500 brands covering accessories, beauty, fashion, homeware and everything in between. There’s really something for everyone at The Drop when it comes to gifting, though if you’re on a budget or simply looking to treat yourself more often this month, we’ve compiled the best items you’ll want to have in your possession all £15 and under.