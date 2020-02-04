Gilmore Girls fans, rejoice! We could be getting another revival

It’s unclear whether the stars of the original show would be on board for another revival.

In April 2018, Graham said she thought the show had finished for good. “I feel very satisfied. This always felt like a special, limited series,” she said of the revival, during a talk at 92Y in New York, as per Page Six. “I do think that’s where it ends.”

Meanwhile, in a 2017 interview with Deadline, Bledel said: “I think for me it comes down to what story we’re telling. I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I can sort of relate and can hook into. And if that happens, I don’t know. It’s such an unknown.”

The creators, however, have never fully shut down the idea.

In November 2017, Sherman-Palladino signed a deal with Amazon which left room for another Gilmore Girls season. Sherman-Palladino said: “If the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it.”