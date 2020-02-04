Gilmore Girls fans, rejoice! We could be getting another revival
- Posted by
- Jessica Rapana
- Published
When asked about the possibility of another Gilmore Girls revival, co-creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has revealed she is open to the idea.
Grab your coffee and Pop-Tart, Gilmore Girl fans, you’re going to want to sit down for this one.
We have good news! We might be going back to Stars Hollow.
Amy Sherman-Palladino, co-creator of the iconic series, has revealed she could be open to another reboot if the original cast were involved, according to ET Online.
The show, which premiered in 2000 and ran for seven seasons, was revived in 2016 for a four-episode Netflix special, Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life.
When asked about the possibility of another reboot at the 2020 Writers Guild Awards in New York on 1 February, Sherman-Palladino left the idea open.
“You know, it’s the kind of thing where we hadn’t planned on doing the Netflix movies,” she said. “Never say never.”
Sherman-Palladino added that she would want the original cast to return, adding it would have to be “the right time for everybody”.
The original cast, including Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel and Kelly Bishop, had all been on board with the 2016 reboot, she explained.
“It was like, the moment where Lauren’s like, ‘Hmmm’, and Alexis’ like, ‘Hmmm’, and Kelly’s like, ‘Hmmm’. So we all just did it,” Sherman-Palladino said.
It’s unclear whether the stars of the original show would be on board for another revival.
In April 2018, Graham said she thought the show had finished for good. “I feel very satisfied. This always felt like a special, limited series,” she said of the revival, during a talk at 92Y in New York, as per Page Six. “I do think that’s where it ends.”
Meanwhile, in a 2017 interview with Deadline, Bledel said: “I think for me it comes down to what story we’re telling. I’m just interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I can sort of relate and can hook into. And if that happens, I don’t know. It’s such an unknown.”
The creators, however, have never fully shut down the idea.
In November 2017, Sherman-Palladino signed a deal with Amazon which left room for another Gilmore Girls season. Sherman-Palladino said: “If the girls and us get together and we have a concept that works, then we have the freedom to do it.”
Vernon Sanders, co-head of television at Amazon, told reporters last year that a second revival wasn’t out of the question.
“We are talking to Amy and Dan about a lot of things. That hasn’t come up,” Sanders said. “But I do think it speaks to our overall philosophy when it comes to talent, which is we think it benefits us when we have talent that’s creatively happy and have opportunities to do many things. If that show were to continue and it isn’t for us, we would obviously be happy to see it happen.”
So while another reboot is still up in the air, like Sherman-Palladino says: never say never.
In the mean time, excuse us while we go and daydream about seeing Jess and Rory finally get the ending they deserve…
Image: Netflix.