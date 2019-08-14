Quiz: which of the Gilmore Girls are you?

“I want to live my life so that I’ll be able to read an in-depth biography about myself in later years and not puke.”

So said Paris, but it’s a phrase that sums up every single woman in the Gilmore Girls. Because, while they are all very different characters, they each have one important thing in common; they’re never willing to compromise or settle. Ever.

As previously noted in our ’The incredible life lessons we learned from the Gilmore Girls’ article, the women of Stars Hollow have big goals and dreams and are always working towards them in their own ways throughout the series. Lorelai dreams of running her own inn, Rory dreams of being Christiane Amanpour, Lane dreams of rocking out to loud music, Paris dreams of… well, of being the best at everything.

The thing about Gilmore Girls is that their fearless female characters are never afraid to think big and they are constantly striving towards their goals. And, even when these plans don’t work out, the show stresses the importance of continuing to dream.

As a result, many of us have wondered (and don’t you dare pretend you haven’t) which of the incredible women in this show we’re most like. In fact, it’s probably been the number one question plaguing fans in the 12 years since the series finale aired on television in May, 2007. (It was later rebooted on Netflix.)