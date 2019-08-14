Life

Quiz: which of the Gilmore Girls are you?

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Gilmore Girls

It’s been 12 years since the Gilmore Girls series finale aired on television and for many the show remains one of the best series about mother-daughter relationships ever produced. But which Gilmore Girls character would you be? 

Gilmore Girls, which focuses on the awesome mother-daughter relationship between Lorelai (Lauren Graham) and Rory (Alexis Bledel), is beloved by telly addicts all over the world thanks to its fast-paced dialogue, plethora of pop culture references, and ability to make us laugh as well as cry.

Even more compelling? The fact that it has been lauded as one of the most ballsy and feminist shows on television, of course.

You may also like

From feminism to self-love: the incredible life lessons we learned from the Gilmore Girls

“I want to live my life so that I’ll be able to read an in-depth biography about myself in later years and not puke.”

So said Paris, but it’s a phrase that sums up every single woman in the Gilmore Girls. Because, while they are all very different characters, they each have one important thing in common; they’re never willing to compromise or settle. Ever.

As previously noted in our ’The incredible life lessons we learned from the Gilmore Girls article, the women of Stars Hollow have big goals and dreams and are always working towards them in their own ways throughout the series. Lorelai dreams of running her own inn, Rory dreams of being Christiane Amanpour, Lane dreams of rocking out to loud music, Paris dreams of… well, of being the best at everything.

The thing about Gilmore Girls is that their fearless female characters are never afraid to think big and they are constantly striving towards their goals. And, even when these plans don’t work out, the show stresses the importance of continuing to dream.

As a result, many of us have wondered (and don’t you dare pretend you haven’t) which of the incredible women in this show we’re most like. In fact, it’s probably been the number one question plaguing fans in the 12 years since the series finale aired on television in May, 2007. (It was later rebooted on Netflix.) 

Gilmore Girls - Lorelai and Rory
Gilmore Girls: A Day In The Life

Could it be funny and fast-talking Lorelai, determined and conscientious Rory, or the indomitable force that is Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop)? 

Now you can find out, once and for all, in our Gilmore Girls quiz. You’re very welcome.

Want must-binge culture tips and chic interiors hacks? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Staying In email

Images: Netflix/Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Kayleigh Dray

Kayleigh Dray is editor of Stylist.co.uk, where she chases after rogue apostrophes and specialises in films, comic books, feminism and television. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends. 

Recommended by Kayleigh Dray

Life

Gilmore Girls Lego is the dream we need to make happen

A perfect replica of Luke’s Diner, in tiny plastic brick form

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
Life

Gilmore Girls creator says we're missing something about the reboot

“We need to re-evaluate the focus of the conversation.”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Gilmore Girls fans, check out the Rory Gilmore wedding dress

“If you’re gonna throw your life away, it better be in this dress”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Gilmore Girls’ final words left Alexis Bledel just as shocked as you

Was anybody expecting that?

Posted by
Moya Crockett
Published
People

A cast member has confirmed this Gilmore Girls fan theory

Had you noticed?

Posted by
Amy Swales
Published
Stylist Daily