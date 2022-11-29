Giving Tuesday: 7 simple ways you can get involved
- Katie Rosseinsky
If you’re fed up with being bombarded by Black Friday deals then Giving Tuesday is a very worthwhile alternative that’s all about embracing generosity and kindness. Here’s how you can take part.
Over the last few days, it’s been almost impossible to miss the torrent of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals filling up our inboxes, appearing on push notifications on our phone screens and cropping up on social media posts and TV adverts.
But now that the annual pre-Christmas bonanza of discounts has come to an end, it’s time to give a lesser-known but very worthwhile initiative our attention.
Giving Tuesday was launched back in 2012 by Asha Curran and Henry Timms, who had a simple idea: they wanted to celebrate doing good and encourage small acts of generosity over the course of one special day. Since then, it has grown into a global initiative that takes place in over 60 countries, with the UK officially getting on board in 2014.
Perhaps the best thing about Giving Tuesday (which takes place on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving; that’s today!) is that there’s not one prescriptive way to celebrate: you can go all out, or choose to do something smaller that’s especially significant for you; you can make a charitable donation, shop with a brand who has teamed up with a good cause, or get more hands on.
In an interview with the BBC, Curran suggested that participants should “see what speaks to you. Think about whether it feels more meaningful for you to give back locally – maybe on your block [or neighbourhood] – or globally like the floods in Pakistan.”
This year, Meghan Markle has got in on the initiative, teaming up with the Californian accessories label Cuyana to support the UK charity Smart Works, of which she is a patron. Cuyana have agreed to donate 500 of their tote bags to the organisation, which helps give women the confidence they need to gain employment by supporting them with clothes for job interviews.
Want to get involved? Here are just some of the ways you could make a difference this Giving Tuesday.
1. Support Women for Women International with Rixo
If you shop with Rixo today, the fashion label will donate £15 from every order to Women for Women International, supporting women in some of the most dangerous places in the world. The funds raised will help women learn skills to help start their own businesses and live their lives on their own terms.
2. Raise money for Shelter with FatFace
As the cost of living crisis continues to bite, Shelter’s work for housing justice and support for homeless people is more vital than ever. Clothing brand FatFace have partnered with the charity to create a capsule collection featuring cosy patterned PJs and will donate 20% of the sales. So far, they’ve raised more than £276,000.
3. Support wellbeing through the arts with Anthropologie
If you’re trying to find the perfect candle or a new mug to add a touch of hygge to your home, check out Anthropologie’s line-up. The fashion and lifestyle brand has teamed up with Create, a UK charity which helps empower marginalised people and reduce isolation through the creative awards, and for every candle or mug purchased until 1 December, they will donate £1 to this very good cause.
4. Try shopping through Easyfundraising
Sorting out your Christmas shopping? Give back by seeing if the brands you’re browsing have teamed up with online platform Easyfundraising to donate part of what you spend to a good cause of your choice (you can pick from over 180,000 charities). Today (29 November), brands like Not On The High Street, Bloom & Wild, Clarins and Marks & Spencer are offering an increased donation.
5. Have a clear out and make a donation
One of the simplest ways of doing good is making a donation to your local charity shop. If you’ve been putting off that pre-Christmas declutter for weeks, Giving Tuesday is a great motivation boost to sift through some of your unwanted clothes, accessories and other household bits and pieces (just make sure they’re in a good condition for resale). If you have unused toiletries or beauty products, why not donate them to Beauty Banks?
6. Volunteer your time
Everyone is feeling the squeeze thanks to skyrocketing energy bills and the rising cost of everyday essentials, but you certainly don’t have to spend in order to make a difference. Set some time aside this Giving Tuesday to investigate volunteering opportunities in your local area, whether that means signing up for a Green Gym or getting involved with a nearby charity or mentoring scheme.
7. Carry out small acts of kindness
Whether it’s a smile, a compliment, holding the door open for someone, or a phone call to a friend or family member who has been having a tough time, the small gestures can sometimes mean the most. “Think about how many kind actions can you get in on that day,” Curran has suggested. “How many micro ways can you make someone else’s day brighter?”
Images: Getty