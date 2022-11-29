Over the last few days, it’s been almost impossible to miss the torrent of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals filling up our inboxes, appearing on push notifications on our phone screens and cropping up on social media posts and TV adverts.

But now that the annual pre-Christmas bonanza of discounts has come to an end, it’s time to give a lesser-known but very worthwhile initiative our attention.

Giving Tuesday was launched back in 2012 by Asha Curran and Henry Timms, who had a simple idea: they wanted to celebrate doing good and encourage small acts of generosity over the course of one special day. Since then, it has grown into a global initiative that takes place in over 60 countries, with the UK officially getting on board in 2014.