He messaged a few days later to say he was sorry, life got busy, blah blah blah. We didn’t end up seeing each other again. I, dear readers, had been glamboozled.

In the plainest of terms, glamboozling is when you have agreed to go on a date with a potential love interest and at the last minute, after you’ve got yourself all ready to go out, they cancel on or ghost you.

Even if they have a good reason, being knocked back just as you’re about to leave the house is a rubbish feeling, and incredibly disappointing.

Naomi Walkland, associate director of EMEA Marketing who works with dating app Bumble, makes the point that cancelling at the last minute on plans isn’t exclusive to dating, in fact, we’ve probably done it ourselves to friends and so we should try not to take it personally.

“Glamboozling happens to everyone once or twice. We’ve all had to cancel plans last minute or been cancelled on – life is unpredictable – so don’t be too disheartened if it happens to you,” she says.

Instead, she advises looking at the situation with a positive, pragmatic mindset: “One way to look at it was either this wasn’t the right person or tonight wasn’t the right night for your love story – but another night will be!

“The old adage ‘it just wasn’t meant to be’ exists for a reason, so don’t waste a moment moping and instead throw yourself into another adventure for the night. Reclaim your time and head to the cinema and see the latest film, take the gym class that you’ve always wanted to try or give your friends a call and head out for cocktails. We also hear constant success stories of couples meeting up and falling in love after a person flaked the first time, or that after being cancelled on their next date was ‘the one’. Anything is possible, so onward and up!”