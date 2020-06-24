Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has shared some wise words about the disappointment over the cancelled event.

When we went into lockdown nearly four months ago, it quickly became apparent that all our holiday and festival plans in 2020 would be cancelled. This included Glastonbury 2020, which Taylor Swift, Diana Ross and Paul McCartney were all confirmed to headline. But in lieu of the festival’s 50th event, the BBC will still mark the anniversary by playing archive footage as part of The Glastonbury Experience this weekend.

Emily Eavis, who organises the festival with her dad and husband, has talked about this year’s Glastonbury on the latest episode of the Table Manners podcast. Speaking to hosts Jessie and Lennie Ware, she shared an important message for any disappointed Glastonbury-goers. “We’ll be here on the farm, and the BBC will be as well, so it’s going to be pretty busy,” Eavis replies, when asked how she’ll continue to celebrate the festival. “But we’re trying to say to the public: don’t come down. We’re putting that message out there.”

She goes on to recall a time when a man walked to the site all the way from France during a year that the festival wasn’t even on, explaining: “There are normally a few waifs and strays, but I’m sure it will be OK [this year] – most people will stay at home, especially as we’re still in lockdown.” Eavis also hits the nail on the head about the thing most people are perhaps most disappointed about: the glorious sunny weather we’re having, perfect for a festival.

“The worst thing on these sunny June days is it just sort of feels really quiet for us because we’re so used to [a] buzz at this time,” she continues. “It will be quite a reflective week… “The weather forecast is looking really good, it’s so annoying. It’s just typical. I’m like ‘no!’” But, as Ware points out, many people’s favourite Galstonbury experience have been when “it was torrential rain”. So, if it does chuck it down when the festival goes ahead again next year, it won’t be such a bad thing… will it?

