“We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the cost of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.

“We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”

As well as rising inflation and increases in energy costs, the live events industry is still dealing with a shortage of staff post-Covid and the ongoing impact of Brexit on touring, all of which could contribute to the “incredibly challenging” circumstances that Eavis mentioned.