Glastonbury ticket prices will rise to £340 in 2023 due to “incredibly challenging times”
- Posted by
- Katie Rosseinsky
- Published
Tickets for the last event, which were released in 2019, cost £270.
The cost of Glastonbury tickets has shot up to £340, with co-organiser Emily Eavis blaming “enormous rises” in the cost of running the iconic festival, as well as the impact of two years of Covid-related cancellations.
When tickets for the festival last went on sale in 2019, they cost £265 plus a £5 booking fee; a place at the 2023 event is set to cost £335 plus the £5 fee, marking a price increase of around 26%.
After fans pointed out the significant cost increase on social media, Eavis, the daughter of Glastonbury founder Michael, shared a statement on Twitter explaining the reason behind the price hikes, noting that the festival is “still recovering” after having to cancel planned events in 2020 and 2021.
“I wanted to post about the Glastonbury 2023 ticket price which was announced today,” she wrote.
“We have tried very hard to minimise the increase in price on the ticket but we’re facing enormous rises in the cost of running this vast show, whilst still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.
“The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April. And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.
“In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.
“We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support.”
As well as rising inflation and increases in energy costs, the live events industry is still dealing with a shortage of staff post-Covid and the ongoing impact of Brexit on touring, all of which could contribute to the “incredibly challenging” circumstances that Eavis mentioned.
Coach package tickets for the festival are set to go on sale on 3 November at 6pm, with standard ticket packages then available from 9am on 6 November. Festival goers must register for tickets in advance – and often have to contend with an online scramble for tickets, which in 2019 sold out in a record 34 minutes.
Glastonbury is set to take place at Worthy Farm in Somerset from 21 to 25 June 2023, with acts yet to be announced. Last year’s event was headlined by Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney and Kendrick Lamar, and fans can surely expect a similarly top-tier (and eclectic) line-up for 2023.
Images: Getty