Emily Eavis confirms “dream come true” Glastonbury headline act

Beatles fans, rejoice. Emily Eavis has confirmed that Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury Festival 2020.

Making the announcement on Twitter and Instagram, the legendary festival’s organiser wrote: “IT’S REAL!! So excited… Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary @ Glastonbury Festival.”

McCartney also teased the news on his own social media feeds, with a three-way split image of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry (get it?).

The former Beatle will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 27 June. He last played the event in 200.