Emily Eavis confirms “dream come true” Glastonbury headline act

Glastonbury Festival: Paul McCartney

Emily Eavis has confirmed the headline act for Glastonbury Festival 2020, and it does not disappoint. 

Beatles fans, rejoice. Emily Eavis has confirmed that Paul McCartney will headline Glastonbury Festival 2020. 

Making the announcement on Twitter and Instagram, the legendary festival’s organiser wrote: “IT’S REAL!! So excited… Having Paul McCartney coming back to headline the Pyramid next year is an absolute dream come true. There really was no one that we wanted more for the 50th anniversary @ Glastonbury Festival.”

McCartney also teased the news on his own social media feeds, with a three-way split image of Philip Glass, Emma Stone and Chuck Berry (get it?). 

The former Beatle will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage on Saturday 27 June. He last played the event in 200. 

Tickets for the festival sold out in 34 minutes when they went on earlier this year, with a record-breaking 2.4 million people trying to secure one of the 135,000 places available. However, there will be a Glastonbury Festival ticket resale in April 2020. 

The coach resale will take place on Thursday 16 April followed by the main resale on Sunday 19 April.

So, what else do we know about Glastonbury 2020 so far?

The Sunday Legends slot

This year, Kylie Mingoue celebrated her 30-year career with a gleeful performance at Glastonbury Festival. Playing the covetable Sunday Legends slot, it was a glorious comeback for Minogue after having to pull out 14 years ago following her cancer diagnosis. The set has since been confirmed by the BBC as being the festival’s most-watched performance ever, with viewership peaking 3.9million.

With Glastonbury Festival celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2020, the pressure was on to find an equally incredible act. And they sure have delivered…

Diana Ross has been confirmed for the Glastonbury Sunday Legends slot. With a career spanning nearly 60 years, the soul and disco legend started out in the hit group The Supremes. Her hits of course include I’m Coming Out, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, Upside Down, Chain Reaction and Baby Love

The festival tweeted in October: “We are delighted to announce that @DianaRoss will play the Sunday legends slot on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2020.”

Ross showed her excitement about the news, tweeting: “This is a dream come true. To all the fans across the world, this is my tribute to you. I’m coming to Glastonbury, with love.”

She was the first act to be announced for next year’s festival. 

Fleetwood Mac are also rumoured to be playing the festival, after organiser Emily Eavis revealed that they are her dream act during an interview with Lauren Laverne on Desert Island Discs. Many Taylor Swift fans have also suggested that the singer will squeeze the festival into her Lover world tour dates. 

The news about Ross is particularly important, as Eavis also revealed that she wants to see the event achieve gender balance in the line-up. However, she also highlighted the struggle she still endures in trying to do this. 

Diana Ross
Glastonbury 2020: Diana Ross will play the Sunday Legends slot.

“The live music world has been so male-dominated, so I’d go to meetings with just tables of men,” she told Laverne. “And some of them were great, and some just refused to kind of accept they had to deal with me. I think it’s quite hard to go from dealing with my dad and then to suddenly have to be dealing with me.”

We’ll keep you updated on more lineup additions as they happen. Hopefully, there’ll be even more female acts to shout about than ever. 

