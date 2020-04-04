Mary and Giles had fans in tears of hope during last night’s Gogglebox, and the clip is now being shared across the internet.

Television is one of the few things that are helping us through lockdown. Whether you’re looking for total escapism, something soothing, a funny watch, or news on the latest information, the digital age means we can always find what we’re looking for to address the rollercoaster of emotions that we’re all riding.

You may also like Coronavirus in the UK: why Gogglebox is proving so important in the age of Covid-19

Earlier this week, Stylist’s digital-editor-at-large Kayleigh Dray penned a piece dedicated to Channel 4 reality show Gogglebox. She explained why Gogglebox is proving so important in the age of Covid-19, describing how watching it helped connect her to what’s happening right now. “In giving a face and voice to all those others around the UK struggling with this pandemic, I felt infinitely less lonely,” she wrote, referring to families and friends featured on the show. “Still very much in lockdown, sure, but far less alone.” Now, fans are sharing a clip from last night’s episode (Friday 3 April), featuring Mary and Giles.

“The very heartwarming thing I was sent from Belfast, where a man was walking around the empty streets of Belfast, saying ‘there’s nobody around but it’s not a sign of despair or desolation,’” Mary said, before becoming evidently upset. “Don’t start, keep your spirits up,” Giles told her. Through tears, she continued: “He said there could be no greater expression of love than people staying at home to protect each other.”

You may also like The 10 best romantic comedies to uplift your spirits

Her words acknowledge the isolation and fear that we’re feeling right now, and perfectly reframe this as an act of love and protection. For many fans, it brought comfort and relief. TV critic Scott Bryan tweeted: “I can’t stop thinking about this moment from Gogglebox last night.”

Everything I Know About Love writer Dolly Alderton also said: “I cannot stop watching this Gogglebox clip @PINsykes sent me, it’s utterly hypnotising.”

One fan echoed the important message: “To quote Mary from @C4Gogglebox tonight: ‘there is no greater expression of love than staying at home to protect each other.’ How beautiful. #StayHomeSaveLives.”

And another shared a crying GIF, writing: “Cant even comment on Mary being overly emotional, that’s been me this whole week now.”

People also pointed to the video that Mary was referring to, which was shared earlier this week. It was originally captioned: “Ar scáth a chéile a mhaireann na daoine. Under the shelter of each other, people survive.” It’s definitely worth watching if you’re in need of some comfort right now. And it’s good to know that Gogglebox is going to be there to help get us through this.