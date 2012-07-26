Going for gold: animals and Olympians
A unique photo series, curated by wildlife photographer and Exodus tour guide Paul Goldstein, pits wild animals against Olympic athletes in a fun look at nature's gold medallists. From a long-jumping tiger to synchronised swimming penguins, we think Goldstein is spot on when he says: "It is extraordinary how similar some of these animals habits are to Olympic athletes."
Check out the amazing photos below...
ABOVE and BELOW: Swimming penguins compared with synchronised swimmers, Russian athletes Anastasia Davydova and Anastasia Ermakova performing in 2004
ABOVE and BELOW: Lion cubs matched against judo fighters Lasha Gujejiani (blue) of Georgia and Ricardo Blas Jr (white) of Guam during the 2008 Games
ABOVE and BELOW: A leaping leopard compared with Britain's Christopher Tomlinson competing in the men's long jump final in 2004
ABOVE and BELOW: Serval cubs fighting like 2008 taekwondo opponents Yulis Gabriel Mercedes (red) of Dominican Republic and Chu Mu-Yen (blue) of Chinese Taipei
ABOVE and BELOW: A Langur monkey matched against pole-vaulter Timothy Mack of the USA during the 2004 Games
Images: Paul Goldstein/Exodus and Rex Features