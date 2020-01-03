It’s that time of the year. Lights come down, resolutions are drawn up and suddenly, everyone seems to be swearing off meat – including the Golden Globes.

The famed Hollywood institution – seemingly striving for an accolade of its own – is likely to become the first major awards show to go all-vegan after announcing it will be serving 100% plant-based meals on 5 January to more than 1,300 guests.

The original menu for the awards show, revealed in December, included fish. This last-minute change to a new menu is the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s attempt to “send a good message” as part of a larger sustainability push, according to Matthew Morgan, executive chef of the Beverly Hilton, where the awards take place.