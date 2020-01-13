Amy Poehler announces Golden Globes hosting gig in the most Amy Poehler way

There is a secret recipe to hosting the Golden Globes.

While there needs to be just the right amount of roasting, too much and the end result becomes dry and unpalatable. Many have tried and yet, few have succeeded and produced such a tastefully-hilarious performance like Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

Now, Hollywood can breathe easy again knowing the job will be back in the comedic power duo’s safe hands again next year, following the announcement that they will return to host the Golden Globes again in 2021.

The good news was revealed by Poehler herself – and in the most Poehler way – during a meeting of TV critics in Pasadena, California.