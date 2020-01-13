Amy Poehler announces Golden Globes hosting gig in the most Amy Poehler way
- Jessica Rapana
The comedic power duo will return to the stage for a fourth time in 2021, and as Amy Poehler puts it: there are no two funnier people anywhere.
There is a secret recipe to hosting the Golden Globes.
While there needs to be just the right amount of roasting, too much and the end result becomes dry and unpalatable. Many have tried and yet, few have succeeded and produced such a tastefully-hilarious performance like Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.
Now, Hollywood can breathe easy again knowing the job will be back in the comedic power duo’s safe hands again next year, following the announcement that they will return to host the Golden Globes again in 2021.
The good news was revealed by Poehler herself – and in the most Poehler way – during a meeting of TV critics in Pasadena, California.
“There are no two funnier people anywhere,” said Poehler, who introduced herself as the NBC publicist, who was supposed to be opened the network’s presentation about programming.
She then added that she was glad the comedic duo had managed to find time in their busy schedules to take on the hosting gig. They have previously hosted the Globes together three times.
Poehler and Fey will take the baton from Ricky Gervais, whose jokes – which came at the expense of everyone from Leonardo DiCaprio to Harvey Weinstein – garnered mixed reactions from celebrity guests and Twitter alike.
“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, in a statement to Variety.
“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious,” added Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA. “We can’t wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage.”
While further details of next year’s ceremony have yet to be announced, at least it is off to a good start.
Images: Getty