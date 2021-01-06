If Covid-19 has taught me anything, it’s that friends are magic. I also know that before my breakdown, I didn’t prioritise them. I prioritised deadlines and things that would help me pay my monthly bills. As a freelancer for the best part of a decade, I didn’t have the privilege to turn down commissions, so I worked and worked. I lost friends. I missed birthdays. Sometimes I was a selfish, ego-centric bitch.

Deadlines aren’t going to help me get over a break-up, or go shopping with me. Deadlines aren’t going to write on my gravestone: “Replied to 2,267 emails in record time.” Taking my foot off the pedal, accepting that I’m probably going to be forgotten after I die, won’t invent anything particularly useful, or make an enormous amount of difference to the climate debate, is great.

It means I can spend more time with my friends, see my family, make time for a partner, and give back to my community. I’m not going to win any wild awards doing any of these things. It’s not going to make me rich. But it may, actually, finally give me a shot at being happy. So, bring on average – it’s got to be better than burnout.

Good Enough: The Myth of Success and How to Celebrate the Joy in Average by Eleanor Ross, £9.99, is available to pre-order now.

If you or anyone you know has thought about suicide you can get confidential support from Samaritans in the UK for free on 116 123 or visit their website here.

Images: Photo courtesy of Eleanor Ross, book cover courtesy of Hodder & Stoughton, hero image (Getty)